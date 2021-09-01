3 Things To Do If You Wake Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed

Do you ever get up on the wrong side of the bed?

This morning for whatever reason, I just got up in the grumpiest of moods. I then went downstairs and my amazing, wonderful loving husband, who usually makes the coffee every night and sets the timer for it forgot to do it for the second day in a row.

So naturally, I got frustrated with that but once I starting feeling anger build up in me, I just began to pray to the Lord that He would change my heart. But just out of curiosity, I did decide to Google some good tips to get you out of that grumpy headspace if you find yourself also waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

1. Figure out the source.

The best way to get rid of grumpiness is to drill down to the real reason. It’s probably not the little things that are annoying you because it’s probably rooted in something like not enough sleep.

2. Get in touch with your compassion.

This doesn’t just mean compassion toward others, but also compassion towards yourself. If your best friend or the person you love most in the world were sitting in front of you, you would tell them to ease up on themselves if they were having a similar kind of day. So you just need to turn that toward yourself. Everybody gets tired and everybody gets cranky because these are normal parts of being human.

3. Gain some perspective.

Most of the things we get mad at are things that we tend to not even remember in a day or two. But more importantly, above all else, remember that God’s got you and He loves you.