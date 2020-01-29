3 Things To Remember When Life Gets Tough

When things get really stressful and you have things pressing in on you or it just seems like one thing after another is going wrong, what tends to happen is it’s almost like our field of vision shrinks. At that point, all we can see are the circumstances surrounding us. I want to give you three things to remember when the bottom falls out of your life and they are really easy to remember.

God is good. (He IS GOOD!) God does good. (It is impossible for God not to do good. God never does bad, He only does good.) God loves you. (He loves you more than you could ever comprehend!)

If those three things are true (and they ARE), then anything that happens to you has already been pre-screened by a God who is good, who does good and who loves you. That means that God is well able to take the bad stuff in your life and bring good out of it because God is good, God does good, and God loves you.

I don’t know if you’re going through a difficult time right now but no matter what remember: God is good, God does good and God loves you.