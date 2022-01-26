Afternoons with Sonny

3 Things Women Should Stop Wearing After 40…

By January 26, 2022 No Comments

Good afternoon from your friend in the Afternoons, Sonny, a man on DFW’s own 90.9 KCBI, who is about to tell you the 3 things that a woman should stop wearing after the age of 40. Oh boy, okay here we go.

The #3 thing a woman over 40 should stop wearing is….The weight of other people’s expectations and judgements

Ladies, the #2 thing to stop wearing is….The weight of other people’s expectations and judgements

And just to change it up here, just keeping it real, the #1 thing a woman should stop wearing after the age of 40 is…you guessed it: The weight of other people’s expectations and judgements.

