3 Tips That Can Make Reading The Bible Easier

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Why is it so easy for everyone to read their bible?” You’re not alone. Here are 3 tips for you that can help make reading your bible a little easier.

1. Listen to the bible while you read. We all learn and process things in different ways and maybe being able to read along as someone is reading scripture to you will help bridge some of that information for you.

2. Find a podcast or daily devotional that helps summarize what you’ve just read. If I may recommend one, check out Tara-Leigh Cobble’s The Bible Recap or her more specific podcast, The God Shot, that takes a passage of scripture one verse at a time to explain how God’s love for us can be found in each and every verse.

3. Set a Time Limit. I know this sounds a little antithetical since our goal is to spend as much time as possible with the Lord, but what this does is gives you a blocked off amount of time that you know you can fully focus on God if you know that to much time flexibility allows you to get distracted

The bottom line is to pray and ask God for the diligence and the discipline so you can know God more and the beautiful thing is God is chomping at the bit to respond to that prayer of yours. He loves you.