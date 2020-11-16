3 Truths To Cling To While We Wait

Have you started to think about Advent yet? Advent is about the 4 weeks leading up to Christmas and I believe it starts on November 29 of this year.

Advent means arrival and so the season of Advent is actually a season of waiting. But for the first century Jews who were longing for their Messiah, it was a season of longing. They had lived under terrible persecution and oppression for a very, very long time. In fact, in Luke 2:25, it says:

“Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was on him.” – Luke 2:25

After reading this, I want to give you some promises that we can hang on to while we wait because we’re not waiting for a baby, we’re waiting for a warrior king. Here’s a promise: He’s coming back! But we still have to wait. Here’s a promise: His grace is enough! There was a time I’ve spoken openly about my alcoholism and as of this year, I am 11 years sober now. But Mike and I were on a vacation at an all-inclusive resort and it was getting very lively out by the pool one day and I leaned back and I told the Lord, ‘God, you tell me in Scripture, your grace is enough and right now I want to drink. I need you to be who you say you are to me.’ I am telling you, He took the desire to drink from me like that. His grace is enough! It may not be more than enough, but it’s enough.

Here’s another promise: He will comfort you with His nearness.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and he saves the crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18

I have found in the darkest, deepest valleys, that His nearness has been a constant comfort. The last promise is this: He will redeem your struggles. You do not struggle in vain and God never divorces purpose from your pain. Romans 8:28 says:

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” – Romans 8:28

“We know that for those who love God”, that’s not for everyone, but for those who love God. All things work together for good and He will redeem your struggles!