3 Ways To Deal With The Stress Of The Pandemic

If you are struggling with depression or anxiety right now, you are not alone. I have suffered from severe clinical generalized anxiety since I was about 12 or 13 years old and I didn’t know that and didn’t start treating it till I was in my 30s. Now that I treat it with medicine, I’ve always been very, very open about that. It manages the clinical because it manages the chemical imbalance, but it does not protect me from circumstantial anxiety. I was talking to someone in my family yesterday who lives out of town and this person is really struggling with depression right now. We started talking about things that have helped us. They said a few things, I said a few things, and I thought I would give you three things that have been helpful for me during this time of the pandemic.

1. Take A Break. Take a break from the news and social media. You can take a break. It’s good to be informed, but your heart and your mind are not equipped to bear the burdens of the world.

2. Make an effort to spend at least and this is a bare minimum for 15 minutes outside each day. There is something about being in nature that just combs and soothes a weary soul. I’ve been sitting outside while I work in the afternoons and even though it’s so hot, it just feels like everything’s just a little bit better when I’m outside.

3. Pick a Bible verse and meditate on it. By meditating on it, I mean, read it, speak it, put it on a notecard, carry it around and just say it to yourself all day long. Here’s mine right now:

“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” – 1 Peter 5:10

That has been helping me and I hope it helps you too.