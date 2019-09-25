3 Ways to Keep Your Faith Alive in the Workplace

Often our mindsets shift when we go to work every day. That’s not to say we stop believing in God, but at the same time, the application of faith dissipates during most work settings. Here are three ways to keep your faith alive in the workplace.

My older sister, Lauren, starts her day rather early, waking up before five, getting ready, and then heading to work. I’m fairly certain she arrives first to the office, and she likes it that way, too, as she loves the peace and quiet in the early hours of the morning.

As an accountant, my sister spends her days in deep, concentrated thought, so that she can give her clients accurate results and quality documentation. Her job leaves little room for error, and although that overwhelms me, she happens to handle her lofty responsibilities with grace and a clear head.

If you haven’t realized, I deeply love and admire my sister.

She is brilliant, humble and hard-working. More importantly, she is a shining example of God’s word. Not only do I know the ins and outs of her work schedule, but I have also observed her behavior at work, too, as I’ve popped up on her from time to time and randomly called her via Facetime (the way an annoying little sister would during her older sister’s busiest hours). During those moments, I’ve noticed something remarkable and rather special—my sister does her best to keep her faith alive in the workplace.

Through my sister’s shining example, I’ve discovered three ways that I, too, can keep faith alive in work environments.