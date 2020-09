Darkness can’t exist once light enters the room. That’s the truth for this couple who faced a major mountain in their marriage when God revealed that the husband had been stuck in adultery But through God’s goodness and provision, the wife called in to celebrate that now 3 years later, they have the “best marriage ever!”

