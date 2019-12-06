Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It may be December but it certainly doesn’t feel like it considering the weather will be ranging between the ’50s and ’70s all weekend! But the good news is that there are tons of Christmas events for you and your family that will be sure to not disappoint!

1. Christmas In the Stockyards (Fort Worth Stockyards Station) – Sat. Dec. 7th (10AM – 5PM)

Saddle up for Christmas in the Stockyards hosted in the Stockyards National Historic District. All events happen along East Exchange Avenue on the lawns of Cowtown Coliseum & Livestock Exchange building, inside Stockyards Station & participating surrounding businesses like the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame & Billy Bobs.

If you’d like to learn more about this event and how you can be a part of it, just click here!

2. World Premiere: The Christmas Village (Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden) – Fri. Dec. 6th – Dec. 31st

The World Premiere of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village is inspired by the European Christmas Markets, also known as, Christkindlmarket. The Village is comprised of 13 charming shops and elaborate illustrations and façades that represent a quaint European hamlet. Each shop varies in size, from 16 to 19 feet, and has space for several children and adult guests to experience at the same time.

During the day, children can explore and discover at their own pace. At night, the Christmas Village is illuminated with the glow of holiday lights, which are in addition to over ONE million lights throughout the garden. This is the perfect venue for people of all ages to get into the Holiday spirit.

Weekends and evenings include volunteers dressed as the shopkeeper in each store, many of whom will pass out a sample of their wares, such as a piece of candy at the candy shop. Secure your tickets today as this exhibit runs for only 37 days and even fewer nights! Everyday 9 am-5 pm and select nights 6-9 pm until December 31.

If you want to learn more about this event or to get your tickets in advance, click here!

3. Hometown Christmas (Downtown Rockwall) – Sat. Dec. 7th (10AM – 6PM)

Join us downtown for a day filled with family-friendly holiday festivities!

Activities in the San Jacinto Plaza:

Pictures with Santa (bring your own camera): 10:00-4:00

Pictures with the Grinch (bring your own camera): 10:00-4:00

Picture booth and receive a free commemorative picture: 10:00-6:00

Find Frosty Scavenger Hunt maps: 10:00-5:00

Historic Downtown Courthouse:

Entertainment on the Courthouse stage: 10:00-4:00

Trackless Train around the Courthouse parking lot: 10:00-6:00

Pet Parade starting at the Courthouse stage, ending with Pet Pics with Santa in the San Jacinto Plaza: 4:00-5:30 (Thank you Rockwall Urgent Vet for coordinating and sponsoring this!)

San Jacinto Street:

Live Reindeer! in front of Premier Properties: 11:00-2:00 (Thank you Premier Properties for sponsoring this)

Giant Snowglobe and receive a free commemorative picture: 10:00-6:00

Snow Hill and Kiddie Snow Hill: 11:00-6:00

Kaufman Street:

Activity Booths: 10:00 – 6:00

Kiddie Ice Rink: 10:00 – 6:00

Food Trucks including Legacy BBQ, Popcorn Papa, EZ Slider, Tamale Cart, Tutta’s Pizza, Great American Cookie, Cake Ball Trailer and Lemonaid Stand: 10:00 – 6:00

Stay for the City of Rockwall Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall!

Learn more about this event and to access venue information, click here!