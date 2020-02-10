4 Gifts That You Need To Give Your Son Before He Becomes A Man

As a Father or Mother of a boy on his journey to manhood, it’s important for us as parents to be intentional in not only what we teach our sons, but also what we leave behind for them. Here are four specific things that you need to be thinking about in terms of what you leave behind as a legacy for your son as he enters adulthood.

A written record of how much you love them. The knowledge that they can come to you about anything at any time. Memories of great shared experiences. A right understanding of how to care for and value women.

If you’d like to read the full blog from AllProDad.com, you can click here!