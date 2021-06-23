4 Myths That We Believe About Purpose

Like just about everyone, you want your life to make an impact. But for many of us, this desire to influence the world often adds a sense of pressure when it comes to finding and living out our purposes in life.

However, purpose shouldn’t be a burden.

Too often, we succumb to cultural misconceptions about what success looks like and what it means to do big things for God. Here’s a look at some myths that many of us hear about purpose, and how to overcome them.

1. Money & Notoriety Are True Measures Of Success

One reason so many people feel like they can’t achieve the “success” they’re after is because they’ve narrowly defined what success looks like in the first place. For too many, success equates to financial wealth, notoriety or fame. But true success can’t be measured by how much you have in your bank account or how many social media followers you have.

The problem with viewing success in monetary terms is that the amount it takes to become “successful” (and therefore happy) is always the amount just beyond your reach.

There’s no price that could be put on fulfillment, personal satisfaction or the knowledge that you are obediently following the will of God for your life.

2. There’s An Age Limit To Achieving Your Goals

In the age of Mark Zuckerberg, Kardashians and media moguls, it’s easy to feel pressure to have achieved all of your career and life goals by a certain age. But the reality is, God’s timing may work differently than we want it to. Just because you haven’t yet launched that successful tech startup, written that book or founded the next world-changing organization doesn’t mean you’re not going to.

Big dreams shouldn’t have a deadline.

3. We Don’t Get Second (Or Third & Fourth) Chances

People that maintain major life regrets often refer to that “one big chance” that slipped through their fingers. Maybe it was a job interview they didn’t do well in. Maybe it was the scholarship they just missed. Maybe it was that one job offer they didn’t accept.

The reality is, truly successful people aren’t the ones who just happened to get a bunch of lucky breaks. They are the ones who never gave up when they missed their “big chance.” Failing—repeatedly—is part of achieving success. Beating yourself up over a missed opportunity only slows the process.

4. Helping Other People In Their Purposes Means We Aren’t Achieving Your Own

Behind every great CEO, there are managers and executives helping to run the business. Every best-selling author benefits from a great editor (or several). Every artist has a mentor. Every great thinker, pastor, leader or world-changer was once a student.

The point is, not everyone is called be the one in the spotlight. Some people are called to work behind the scenes and support and serve others, even if they don’t receive the outward recognition. Our goal shouldn’t be about how much we can achieve as individuals. It should be about expanding God’s Kingdom, even if that means helping someone else lead the way.

This article was originally published by Relevant Magazine. If you’d like to read the original article, you can click here!