4 Pieces Of Advice That Every High School Graduate Needs To Hear

High schools across the country are celebrating the accomplishments of their students as they prepare to graduate. Students, decked in the ever-fashionable graduation robes, will finally leave the K-12 school system and embark on the next steps in their journeys.

Allow us to add some words of wisdom to the mix with some advice every high school graduate should hear.

1. Focus On The Journey

Accomplishments come and go, but the relationships you make along the way & the things you learn whether you are successful or not – is what you can always keep with you. Don’t dwell in the past, don’t daydream about the future, stay present in the moment – and focus on what is happening right here, right now.

2. Ask for Help

If you need help, ask for it. When you don’t understand an assignment, ask your professor. When you’re struggling academically, get tutoring. When you’re having a hard time adjusting, visiting the counseling office. When you don’t feel safe, seek out your RA, RD, or campus security. If you feel like you’re losing your faith, talk with campus ministry. There are people on campus (and off) who are invested in helping you – you just have to ask. And your mom or dad will definitely want to hear from you during these times, actually – any time!

3. Don’t Get a Credit Card

You may be broke and tempted by the allure of “free money”, but you could jeopardize your credit rating or rack up a ton of unnecessary debt before you even graduate. If you must get a one, don’t charge more than you can pay off every month. On the same note, do not give your bank information to anyone other than a known, trusted official of the college.

4. Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Try classes and programs that you might not normally be interested in. Be present in the moment, make useful connections, make a list of things you want to do – and carry it with you, and look at it once a month for the reminder, have a compassionate heart.