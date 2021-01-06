4 Questions To Point You To Your Purpose

Purpose in life is a big deal. Without it, we find ourselves wandering. Maybe here at the start of 2021, you’re looking to accomplish some big goals and purpose is a big part of that. Here are 4 questions you can ask that can help point you towards your purpose.

1. What are you naturally good at?

2. What energizes you?

3. What are you drawn to?

4. Who are you drawn to?

The answer to these 4 questions might help you to clarify if you’re headed in the right direction or if it could be a great time change course.

Here’s an idea: Bring up these 4 questions around the dinner table tonight, it’ll make for a really engaging conversation!