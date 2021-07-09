4 Reasons Why We Can Trust Christianity To Be True

Sooner or later, we all have big questions about God, life, faith, and the Bible, especially when our non-Christian friends start asking us about what we believe. A common one is: How do we know Christianity is really true? Here are 4 things you can say the next time you are asked this question.

1. Jesus was a real, historical person.

Religions around the world recognize Jesus as a real, historical figure. Jesus looms large in the Qur’an and is seen as a very important figure in many sects of Hinduism. Buddhists do not deny his existence. Judaism recognizes Jesus as a rabbi.

On a blog post, Mikel Del Rosario sites Bart Ehrman, a New Testament scholar who is NOT a Christian. Ehrman says that there is no doubt that Jesus exists, going on to say: “Every sane historian on the planet — Christian, Jewish, Muslim, pagan, agnostic, atheist, what have you — has come to conclude [this] based on a range of compelling historical evidence. Whether we like it or not, Jesus certainly existed.”[1]

2. All credible historians agree that Jesus was crucified.

This goes all the way back to Jewish, Greek, and Roman writings from the first century A.D.

Josephus, a Jewish historian, wrote, “When Pilate, upon hearing him accused by men of the highest standing amongst us, had condemned him to be crucified…”

Tacitus, a Roman historian, said, “Christus, from whom the name had its origin, suffered the extreme penalty during the reign of Tiberius at the hands of one of our procurators, Pontius Pilate.”

Lucian of Samosata, a Greek satirist, said, “The Christians, you know, worship a man to this day—the distinguished personage who introduced their novel rites, and was crucified on that account.”[2]

3. All credible historians agree that the disciples and the early church believed that Jesus rose from the dead.

While critical scholars have hotly contested the resurrection, no one disputes the fact that the disciples—and possibly hundreds of eye-witnesses—believed that Jesus rose from the dead. Here are a few reasons why:

The day of worship changed quickly from the Sabbath (which was Friday evening to Saturday evening) to Sunday, known as the Lord’s day.

The disciples each left lives and livelihoods to travel and share the message of the gospel.

In a day without twitter, the internet, or even the pony express, the news of the gospel reached Rome inside of 20 years.

All of the apostles suffered severe persecution or martyrdom because they refused to recant their stories about Christ rising from the dead.

4. The New Testament is the most verified ancient document in existence.

Christian Apologist Josh McDowell covers this exact subject in a blog where he states: “Scholars believe the New Testament manuscripts to be the most frequently copied and widely distributed books of antiquity. The abundance of Scriptural manuscript copies have made it possible to reconstruct the original text with virtually complete accuracy. The authenticity of the New Testament text we have today rests on the foundation of a massive amount of historical documentation.” [3]

