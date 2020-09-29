4 Things To Do As You Watch Tonight’s Presidential Debate

Tonight is the first of 3 Presidential Debates happening between now and October 22nd. If you plan on watching tonight’s presidential debate at 8 pm (it’s totally okay if you aren’t), here are 4 things you can do to maximize your viewing experience:

1. Before it even starts, pray for wisdom in discerning your potential vote. Pray that God would shine his way through all of this conversation.

2. When the debate is over, IMMEDIATELY turn off the TV. No matter which channel you’re watching from, the spin and analysis will begin. Give yourself some time to draw your own conclusions.

3. When the debate is over, do not get on social media until you have processed and prayed. Such wise advice I received. Your friends and family may take to their social media profiles to spin and declare winners and sometimes it can be difficult to cut through all the heated emotions that events like this bring.

4. Do not let the debate be the only deciding factor. Pray, let Jesus be your guide as you go about casting your vote.