4 Ways To Keep Your Marriage Strong In The Middle Of A Quarantine

For all of us, we are having to become homeschool teachers overnight and with kids staying at home all day and our spouses staying at home all day, it can start to build a lot of tension in our relationships, especially our marriages. That’s why we decided to highlight 4 ways that church leader and pastor, Carey Neiuwhof and his wife Toni suggest for everyone who is experiencing these types of emotions in their house.

Create The Calm You Crave: Make it your goal to air your differences, at least the ones that provoke your emotions, only when you start in the green zone; calm and clear-headed. Don’t expect others to create the calm you crave. Lead the way. Love Their Way, Not Yours: In case you haven’t heard about love languages, your love language is the primary way love is communicated to or received by you as an individual. Dr. Gary Chapman has identified five of them: acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and quality time. Chances are, your love language and your spouses are not the same. For marriage newbies and veterans alike, becoming more loving is a marathon, not a sprint. Pay Attention To Your Partners Emotions, But Manage Yours: Creating an atmosphere between you of being real about your emotions, and accepting of each other’s raw (not faked) emotions, is key to developing a stronger bond. Gottman is careful to point out that although all emotions are acceptable, all behaviors are not. Children and partners alike need to acquire the skills of managing how they respond to strong emotions such as anger so that the individual and everyone around them stay safe and well. Don’t Just Pay Lip Service To Marriage Counseling: Having an experienced professional to work will allow you to move past impasses and to start taking baby steps in a better direction. Going to counseling once or twice to resolve a complex relational problem doesn’t cut it. Invest time reviewing the qualifications, experience, and feedback from other couples before you choose the professional to approach. After we got started with marriage counseling, making progress on one issue encouraged us to tackle other areas. By the way, many counselors are now doing Zoom counseling. So no excuses.

If you’d like to read the full article from Carey Neiuwhof’s website, you can click here!