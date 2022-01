Someone reading this right now is overwhelmed and may just feel like they’re ready to quit on life, and I believe that’s why God has you reading this right now. Corrie ten Boom said “When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.”

-Proverbs 3:5-6