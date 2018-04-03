4/3 morning show comments

HI! #TellMeSomethingGoodTuesday and a chance to win on #AfternoonsWithTheresa 🙂 … See MoreSee Less

Tell me something good TUESDAY! As heard on #AfternoonsWithTheresa (via text on the new KCBI app):

My 8 yr old daughter, Priscilla, who has Down Syndrome finally understood the gospel. It took her about a month of acting up at school & doing things she’s ever done before: being destructive, spitting & stripping.

The day she was sent home for the rest of the day, I reminded her of how Jesus took her punishment on the cross & asked her if she wanted Him to come into her heart.

I told her that I did that when I was 5 & he's still in my heart.

At said first she said "no," I said "ok. I hope you do it one day." Before I finished that sentence she was saying, "do it now." So I had her repeat a prayer after me. " Dear Jesus, I’m sorry I did bad things. Please take my punishment and come live in my heart."

The next morning, I asked her what Jesus did for her. She said,"take my pushment." I don’t think she understands what death is & rising again, but she does understand that He took her punishment!

~Rebekah in Hurst