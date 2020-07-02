4th Of July Fireworks Shows Around DFW (What’s Cancelled & What’s Not)

Many cities that didn’t cancel their Independence Day fireworks have asked their residents to view the show from the safety of their homes or vehicles in drive-in viewing locations. Others have moved their celebrations completely online or postponed shows until Veterans Day.
(This list is organized first by the status of the celebration, then by date, then by city name, in alphabetical order) – If you’d like to follow this updated list, you can click here to find the original article from NBCDFW.com.
July 3rd:
Addison
Kaboom Town!
9:30 p.m.
Streamed live on the City of Addison’s YouTube Channel
Allen:
Spirit in the Sky Fireworks
9:30 p.m.
Best viewing area: Within one mile of the corner of W. Exchange Parkway and N. Watters Road
Encouraged to watch from your home or car
Anna:
4th of July Celebration
Anna Coyote Football Stadium
Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines to be followed
Arlington:
Independence Day Fireworks
9:30 p.m.
Globe Life Field (Parking open to public in Lot B, C, F, M and N)
Encouraged to remain at and around their vehicles, maintain social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate and bring their own food and drinks.
Granbury:
Vendors on the Square
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Historic Granbury Square
Local Hood County merchants, artisans and food/beverage vendors will fill pop-up vendor spaces. Encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Roanoke:
3rd of July Celebration
7:30 p.m.
Streamed live on the City of Roanoke’s social media
Southlake:
Fireworks on July 3
9:30 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
Park will not be open to public for fireworks viewers. Encouraged to watch from home.
July 4:
Denton:
4th of July Virtual Parade in Denton
10 a.m.
Broadcast live on Facebook
Fort Worth:
Fort Worth’s Fourth
9:20 p.m.
Viewable from “the comfort of your home, backyard or balcony.” No public access at Panther Island Pavilion.
Frisco:
Frisco Freedom Fest
9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas parking lots available to the public for viewing. Fireworks will also be streamed live on FriscoTexas.gov. All patrons are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.
Granbury:
Fireworks Extravaganza
9:45 p.m.
No central location. Fireworks can be seen in a large portion of the county.
Grapevine:
38th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
9:30 p.m.
Lake Grapevine (Parking with a fee offered at Oak Grove Park, Rockledge Park and other locations)
No walk-in traffic allowed. Boat traffic only allowed at the Dove Loop Ramp and at the softball fields. Face masks required.
Hudson Oaks:
Boomin’ 4th
Livestream with live music starts at 6:00 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Streamed live (link to be posted before show starts on July 4).
Fireworks can be viewed from “all over our city.”
Irving
Independence Day Celebration
8:30 p.m.
Streamed live on the City of Irving’s YouTube and Facebook pages
Keller
Fourth of July Virtual Bike Parade
12 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Streamed live on the City of Keller’s Facebook page
McKinney
Red, White, and BOOM!
Drive-through parade from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Fireworks to start at 9:30 a.m.
Best viewing area: Up to 4 miles away from the McKinney Soccer Complex
No parking or pedestrian traffic will be allowed at the Craig Ranch Soccer Complex
Plano
All-American 4th
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Streamed live on the City of Plano Facebook page
Encouraging people to view the fireworks from their own homes, vehicles or neighborhoods
Rockwall:
4th of July Parade
9:30 a.m.
Begins at Wilkinson-Sanders stadium
4th of July Fireworks
8:00 p.m.
Best viewing areas are Harry Myers Park, Dobbs Elementary Tuttle Athletic Complex and the Rockwall ISD Admin Building.
The Colony:
Liberty by the Lake Fireworks
9:30 p.m.
The vicinity of The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks
Encouraged to watch from “the safety and comfort of your car”
Trophy Club:
Fourth of July Fireworks Show
9:30 p.m.
Independence Park
Nearby parking map available here. Health department advised those who attend fireworks to stay in their vehicle.
Postponed/Rescheduled:
Burleson:
4th of July Celebration
November 7th
Chisenhall Sports Complex, 500 Chisenhall Park Ln
Carrollton:
July 4 Community Fireworks Display
November
Josey Ranch Lake
Crowley:
Annual Celebration of Freedom
Sept. 5
Bicentennial Park
Cancelled:
Bedford – 2020 4thFest
Coppell – Party in the Park, Parade Down Parkway
Dallas – Fair Park Fourth
DeSoto/Lancaster – 4th of July Celebration
Duncanville – Independence Day Celebration
Farmers Branch – Independence Day Celebration
Farmersville – Sparks of Freedom
Flower Mound – 2020 Independence Fest
Garland – Star-Spangled Spectacular
Grand Prairie – Lone Star and Stripes Fireworks
Greenville – Wells Fargo Red, White & Blue Festival
Haltom City – Tarrant County Family 4th Celebration
Highland Park – Park Cities July 4th Parade
Hurst – Stars & Stripes
Lake Cities – 4th of July Celebration
Lancaster/DeSoto – 4th of July Celebration
Mesquite – Summer Sizzle
North Richland Hills – Tarrant County Family 4th Celebration
Park Cities – July 4 Parade and Goar Park Celebration
Richardson – Family 4th Celebration
Rockwall – Fireworks on Main
Trophy Club – Children’s Patriot Parade