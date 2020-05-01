5 Financial Lessons We’ve Learned From COVID-19

It’s no secret that a record number of people are out of work and if you were to ask anybody right now, a majority of them would say they are financially stressed out right now. Considering that before the pandemic, 78% of Americans lived paycheck-to-paycheck, this economic slowdown certainly has done a ton of damage. However, as we look ahead to the future, there are a few lessons that we have learned from this virus that will help us prepare way better for the future should another shutdown occur again.

Protect Your Income: It’s important that you have the appropriate disability insurance coverage in place. Since we are all susceptible to getting sick at some point or another or getting seriously injured, it is vital that we ensure that we’ll have some income coming in should this ever happen to us. If you have one offered through your work, this will definitely be the cheapest option so reach out to your HR professional to see what your options are. Save An Emergency Fund: Financial experts suggest 3-6 months of expenses because this will allow you to be covered for several months should you deal with a job loss, economic shutdown, or huge expense that comes your way. Remember, this is 3-6 months of expenses so if you’re ever in need of having to live off of this, you’ll only want to live on the basics of your budget to make this money last as long as possible. Get A Life Insurance Policy In Place: This piece of protection for your family is ignored by so many right now but now that our mortality as a human race has been on our mind a lot more as of late, it’s crucial that we protect our family and loved ones from financial hardship should we pass away. The best policy to get is a Term Life Insurance policy between 10-12x your annual income since this will allow your spouse and kids to be covered financially should they not have your income to rely on anymore. This will help pay the house off, cover college expenses and funeral costs. None of us know we God will call us home so it’s important that we’re prepared for when we do. Don’t Ignore Your Student Loans: If you’re struggling right now to pay your student loans, the government has announced that your payments will automatically stop from March 13, 2020, until September 30, 2020, and that the interest rate will be set at 0% during this period. However, if you have a stable income during this pandemic, take this opportunity to make your payments still or even extra since all of your payment will now be applied to the principal of the loan. Reduce Your Monthly Bills: With the state of the economy so uncertain, many of us have been forced to learn how to get by on a lot less than we’re used to. A smart way to cut down your spending is to go through your bank statements and highlight any essential expenses that you could be paying less for. Two good places to start are your TV and cellphone bills so try calling your providers and negotiating a discount. Many of these companies will offer you a discount on your monthly payment if they think you might cancel your service. Another great way to reduce expenses is to shop around for a better rate on your car or home insurance. Reaching out to insurance brokers is always a good idea since they don’t represent a certain company and therefore will always provide you the best rate that they can find after shopping around for you.