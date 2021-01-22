5 Mistakes To Avoid On Social Media

With the power of social media, we’ve all been given the power to say whatever we want. But just because we can say almost anything we want doesn’t necessarily mean we should.

Proverbs 18:21 says:

“The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.”

So with so much power being in our words, we should be careful how we use them and that includes our social media. We should monitor our social media accounts in a way that both honors people and is respectful to our families.

1. Do not post anything you have to defend.

If what you have to say can’t stand on its own merit, then don’t post it on social media.

2. Stay off of toxic people’s social media pages.

Freedom of speech also means freedom of choice. We don’t get to pick our family members but, thank goodness, we can pick our friends. Ignore and avoid toxic people.

3. Post or tweet only to educate, not retaliate or humiliate.

My mother always told me, “Either you’re building up people with your words or tearing them down; so, be a builder, not a breaker.”

“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” – Ephesians 4:29

4. Post and go, not post and watch.

If you’re more concerned about how many people see, like, and share your post rather than the impact of it, you probably shouldn’t be posting it.

5. Never spend more time posting and tweeting than reading things that make you better.

You’re not just what you eat, you’re also what you consume otherwise. If you’re not careful, social media can become junk food for the eyes and a numbing agent for the brain.

