5 Mistakes We Make When Counseling Others

Oftentimes when our friends and family members are going through a hard time, we try our best to support and encourage them, but we don’t always go about it in the best way. In this video, certified counselor and Assistant Professor of Biblical Counseling at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Lilly Park, explains five of the most common mistakes we can make when trying to counsel others.

1. Good Intentions

Good intentions are helpful sometimes, but it’s not always enough. It’s okay if you don’t know what to say. You can always say, “I’m sorry, I’ll be praying for you.” Give it time to share something that is timely and biblical when it’s appropriate.

2. Hearing Without Listening

Listen and try to remove those preplanned words and distractions and try to be there with that person so that you can give more thoughtful and loving responses.

3. Address The Body & Soul

God has created all of us with a body and a soul. Some of us lean more towards addressing the physical components and that’s important. We want medical attention if that’s needed. We want to exercise, eat well, those things. But we also want to care for the soul. Yet some of us can overly focus on the soul and just say, “Well, you just need to pray. You just need to read the Bible.” But it’s both.

4. Be There Physically

None of us are created to be alone, no matter how much we know or we think we know about the Bible and the answers to this life. The point is that we need each other. We don’t have to be experts to love someone, but again, just being there physically can speak volumes.

5. Our Hope Is In Christ

Never forget that our hope is in the gospel of Jesus Christ. That doesn’t mean God will just remove that hard trial no matter how much you pray about it, but God will give us the grace and strength to endure it and to conform us more to the image of Christ.

Thank you so much to Lifeway Voices for providing this amazing content and if you’d like to read the full article from Lilly Park, you can click here!