5 Prayers That You Can Pray During This Pandemic

All of this week, we have stopped down each morning at the same time to pray about a specific aspect of the Coronavirus pandemic as it is literally affecting EVERYONE. If you’re looking for ways that you can pray to God during this time, here are some ideas!

Written prayers courtesy of The Daily Promise

Pray for Medical Professionals

Father, today I pray for our medical professionals. I know they are working day and night to provide care for those who are suﬀering. Give them strength and stamina. I pray You protect them and keep them from becoming infected as they serve others. In the name of Jesus.

Pray for a Cure

Father, you have supernaturally healed in the past, and You still do today. I pray for a cure for this virus. Empower and give insight to those working on a vaccine and treatment. I pray the infection rate to stop and for this virus to die oﬀ. I pray for a miraculous result in the name of Jesus.

Pray for Those Infected or Have Lost Loved Ones Due to the Virus

Father, I pray for those who are suﬀering from this virus. I pray for healing for those who have the virus, give them comfort and strength. I pray for the families who have lost loved ones. Be with them and comfort them. I pray there would be no more deaths from this virus. In the name of Jesus.

Pray for Faith and Against Fear

Father, fear has taken over our country. I stand against the work of Satan and his kingdom, which spread fear and panic across the nation. 2 Timothy 1:7 says that God has not given us a spirit of fear, so I stand in faith today. I refuse to live in fear, and I stand in faith and the power You have given me. In the name of Jesus.

Pray People Will Turn to the Lord

Father, I pray You use this time of crisis to bring people to You. Father, I pray the Holy Spirit will speak to millions of people and show them the love of Christ. As they see how fragile life is, let them call out to You for salvation. I pray for a spiritual awakening in this time of distress. Let me be a lighthouse of faith with boldness to share the Gospel as never before. In the name of Jesus.