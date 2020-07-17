5 Reasons To Be Thankful For The Problem People In Your Life

Let’s be honest, we all have at least one that we would qualify as a “problem person” in our lives. Sometimes they can frustrate us so much that we want to pull our hair out or jump around a room and scream so it’s no secret that it’s hard for a lot of us to be grateful for these people. But the reality is that if we read God’s word, we’re called to love people sacrificially and to be thankful in all circumstances (Ephesians 5:20 & 1 Thess 5:18) & abound in thanksgiving. (Col 2:7). So with that being said, with the help of our friend Chuck Lawless, here are some reasons we can be thankful for difficult people in our lives and how it can change our perspective.

1. They are a reminder that we’re called to reach sinners.

We sometimes get so cocooned among believers and friends that we forget our need to live in the real world. Problem people take us back to that world.

2. They remind us of God’s grace.

Were it not for His grace and mercy, we not only have the capacity to be a problem person; we’d be that person.

3. They force us to look in the mirror.

Truth be told, we all have the capacity to be somebody else’s problem person. Problematic people should cause us to avoid being that kind of person.

4. They may be a person who needs to hear the Gospel.

Some problematic people are that way because they don’t know Jesus. If they’re already in our lives, they might be a field ripe for the harvest.

5. They make us pray.

We need to pray to love them . . . to forgive them . . . to teach them . . . to minister to them . . . to be patient with them . . . to know when to confront them . . . to know even if/when to consider church discipline. We who are often self-dependent need such gifts that drive us to pray.

If you’d like to read the full article by Chuck Lawless on his website, click here!