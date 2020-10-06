5 Things Christians Need To Stop Doing On Social Media

In possibly one of those most divisive times in our country, Christians have an opportunity like never before to be “ambassadors for Christ” by “God making his appeal through us”. (2 Corinthians 5:20) Whether we like to believe it or not, what we say or do on our social media accounts matters a great deal to God as we can choose to be part of the problem or the solution. Here are some things we as believers should consider when it comes to better represent Christ through what we post and share. (Courtesy of Relevant Magazine – Tim Arndt)

1. Don’t Be So Negative

Here’s a fact: There’s far more bad news than good news on social media.

Christians can easily tap into that and lament the growing immorality and loss of truth around us. But we have to be careful not to be in a constant state of negativity. When Christians are more well known for what they are against than what they are for, we all lose. On your social media accounts, be sure to share truth, beauty, and goodness.

Philippians 4:8 calls believers to think in this way: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”

2. Don’t Get Caught In Every Outrage Wave

Every day the world is up in arms about something. We debate new laws, point fingers in the aftermath of tragedy, and feel the need to defend or attack each other every chance we get.

Certainly, some battles are worth fighting, but in reality, most people don’t care about any of these controversies after a few months have passed. Christians would be better off representing their savior with dignity and charity than having a meltdown over whatever the headlines were that day.

3. Don’t Humblebrag

We all know it sounds tacky to brag right? So what do we do? We humble-brag!

Here are some examples: We cover up bragging with self-deprecation. (“So sore from working out at the gym for 2 hours every day before work. I’m just so out of shape!”) We use others to make ourselves look good. (“I was so encouraged eating dinner with Chris Tomlin last night. So honored to have a good friend like him who remembers nobodies like me!”) Or, we just straight up use the word “humble”. (“I’m so humbled that my latest YouTube video went viral! #humbled #blessed”)

At the end of the day, humblebrags serve to say, “Look at me! I’m amazing AND I’m humble!”

Instead of humblebragging, just celebrate! “I got my dream job!” “Thankful for my new car!”

It’s OK to celebrate and people want to celebrate with you, but don’t ruin that with a humblebrag.

4. Don’t Blindly Trust All “Christian” Sources

There are dangers on two sides here. The first is from false teachers.

I’ve seen many Christians quick to protect false teachers and prosperity gospel preachers against unbelievers because the false teacher claims to be a Christian. Be wary because that “pastor” you are defending might be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The other side actually comes from so-called Christian bloggers and news sources. They will travail the moral failings of our world, but teach legalism without grace. These teachers are dangerous because many of their values might align with ours, but just like there were Pharisees in Jesus’ day, there are plenty of moral people today who don’t understand the gospel.

5. Don’t Blindly Share “Christian” Quotes

There are a lot of inspirational quotes out there that actually contradict scripture. Before you share that encouraging “Christian” quote, check to see if it lines up with what the Bible says.

If you’d like to read the full article on Relevant Magazine, you can click here!