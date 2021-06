Grammy-nominated Christian artist Crowder (formerly of David Crowder Band) recently stopped by the Good Morning America studios to share 5 things that he does to protect his mental health during this time and let’s just say, they’re great tips!

1. Send your friends some donuts!

2. Handwrite a letter to someone.

3. Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while.

4. Buy something you want and send it to a friend.

5. Help out your neighbor!