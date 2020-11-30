5 Things To Pray Before Getting Into God’s Word

Have you ever closed your Bible and thought, “what did I just read?” Or maybe you have tried to read through the Bible before, but quit when it felt confusing or impersonal. Our own Tara-Leigh Cobble who is the host of the very popular ‘The Bible Recap Podcast’ as well as ‘The God Shot’ on 90.9 KCBI shares a few things that we can be praying for before embarking on God’s Word today.

God, give me wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. (Proverbs 2:6) God, let any knowledge I gain serve to help me love You and others more, and not puff me up. (1 Corinthians 8:1) God, help me see something new about You that I’ve never seen before. (Isaiah 48:6) God, correct any lies that I believe about You or anything I misunderstand. (Proverbs 30:5-6) God, direct my steps according to Your Word. (Psalm 119:133)

