5 Things You Can Do During A Season Of Waiting

Contrary to popular opinion, waiting is not sitting, sulking, seething, striving, and stressing. How to wait patiently involves an intentional choice to trust God with an outcome you can’t control.

Yes, there are a lot of things about our lives we can’t control, but how we choose to live, love, and serve within the boundaries of what God controls is totally up to us. So, the question is, “What do you do while you wait?” Here are 5 ways to wait:

1. Seek wisdom.

Ask yourself: “Who can help with this while I wait?”

2. Serve others.

Ask yourself: “Who can I help by lightening their load while I wait?”

3. Strengthen others.

Ask yourself: “Who can I encourage, support, and strengthen while I wait?”

4. Sacrifice something.

Ask yourself: “What do I need to get rid of or stop doing while I wait?”

5. Sow into others.

Ask yourself: “What do I need that I can give to others while I wait?”

I know these ideas may sound counterintuitive when you’ve been patiently waiting for provision, a change, or a breakthrough in your life. But the great Zig Ziglar once said, “If you help enough people get what they want, you’ll eventually get what you want.”

