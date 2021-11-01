5 Things You Should Never Apologize For

When things don’t go as planned, or we allow our insecurities to creep into the present moment, saying “I’m sorry” can be the easy path out of the awkwardness.

Obviously, it’s important to apologize when you’re in the wrong. But many of us might also be frequently saying sorry for things that aren’t our fault or not even wrong so with that being said, here are a few things that you don’t need to feel guilty about doing.

1. Needing alone time.

Don’t ever feel guilty for needing time alone. Even Jesus would retreat to be alone at times from crowds. Just because you’re not “busy” with plans does not mean you’re free. Allow yourself the space to recuperate and recharge so that you can be the best version of yourself for those around you.

2. Saying “no” to things that make you uncomfortable.

Respecting your own limitations is a sign of self respect. If you cannot give 100 percent to something you should never apologize for saying no. This isn’t the same thing as feeling nervous about the unknown, this has to do with something that you don’t feel comfortable doing. If you’re feeling this way, don’t be afraid to be firm on that boundary.

3. Your values and priorities.

Never allow anyone to make you feel guilty over your priorities. Always take care of your own priorities first. If it’s important to you then it is important. The people who matter will respect your choice.

4. Your opinions and beliefs. (You can communicate these in kind ways)

Of course, so many can be very strong-headed when it comes to their beliefs that they come off very aggressive and argumentative to the point of anger. That’s definitely not what I’m suggesting. You are entitled to your own opinions and beliefs without needing to apologize. But also, remember that we are called to be kind and to be “slow to anger and quick to listen.” (James 1:19)

5. Telling the truth. (With kindness)

Speaking the truth in love is not as much about having a gentle demeanor as it is about the way truth and love go hand-in-hand. Because we love one another, we must speak the truth. Because we know the truth, we must be people characterized by love (John 13:34–35).

Over apologizing or saying I’m sorry when it’s not necessary reduces self-esteem over time. Save “I’m sorry” for when you actually make a mistake. I hope that as you read these 5 things that you can be encouraged that you are allowed and even encouraged to stand firm on these things as you live your life.