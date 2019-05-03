5 Things Your Kids Should Know By The Time They Are Teenagers

When you have a baby, your whole world changes. It starts with a lack of sleep, diaper changes, and of course, the most selfless kind of love there is. You want to do everything for this little human—from bathing them to feeding them and even wiping their you know what.

But at some point, all of that stops. Okay, well some of that stops.

While that might seem obvious, there are some less-obvious things that some parents have a hard time quitting, even after their child turns 13 (the unofficial beginning of adolescence).

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to help them out in life, there’s a point where certain basic day-to-day things need to stop. Unless you want them to grow up and not know how to do these things without the help, experts say to get into the habit of stopping them now.

So how do you know what kids should be able to do on their own when they’re a teen? Here are the things you should probably stop doing:

1. Waking Them Up

How often are you gently rubbing your tired teen’s shoulder, asking them to get out of bed and get ready for school? This may seem harmless, but if they’re in the habit of waking up to the parent-alarm clock instead of a regular one, they’re going to face difficulties later in life when they have to start using one. If they have a phone, they can set their own alarm!

2. Laundry

Speaking of phones, if they can use an iPhone, they can use a washing machine (it might even have fewer buttons!). If you want to start them small, start them just by folding the clean items and putting them away. That might make them even more eager to learn how to do the whole job.

3. Cooking

We’re not advocating to stop bothering with meals altogether, but throwing together breakfast or lunch is something a 13-year-old should be able to do on their own. “Have confidence that they could make a breakfast for themselves, that they could make lunch, says Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author of How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid For Success.

4. Talking To Teachers For Them

If they’re having an issue in school, it’s natural to want to step in. And while there’s a time and place for that, if it’s some kind of daily issue such as not turning in their homework, your teen needs to tackle it on their own to prepare them for much bigger discussions when they’re an adult.

5. Coming To The Rescue

We’re talking in terms of when they forget something that they’d be able to survive without. Of course, if they forgot their asthma inhaler, yes, please deliver that to them. But if they forgot their sports uniform or a textbook, you shouldn’t have to drop everything to save them. In fact, they might even learn to not forget these things the fewer times you come to the rescue!

If you’d like to view the whole list from Tip Hero, you can click here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!