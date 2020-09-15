5 Tips For Motivating Our Kids In School After COVID-19

With our kids being out of school for over 6 months, it can be difficult getting them back into the rhythm of doing homework and staying motivated during the learning process. That’s why we decided to talk about 5 different ways that we can motivate our children when it comes to school.

Get physical.

This might seem obvious, but it bears repeating. After all, I still tell my kids to sit at the kitchen table to do their homework and then can’t understand why they can’t focus. Any time movement or motor skills can make it into a lesson or homework, kids will automatically be more interested and their emotional energy will kick in. Use LEGOs for multiplication or division lessons or practice spelling words with a basketball game like HORSE.

Make it a competition.

One day, while volunteering in my child’s class, I watched a game where two students came to the board and stood back to back. The teacher would call out two numbers and the first student to write the sum lived to play another round. It’s a super simple game that involved speed, cheers from classmates, suspense! Math became fun.

Give the why.

Kids are no different from adults in this way. You can only get so motivated when you don’t understand the purpose of what you’re doing. The easiest way to explain the “why” is with real-life examples: Why do we learn fractions? Let’s cook and I’ll show you. Why do we learn how seeds are dispersed? Let’s check out these weeds in our yard. Why do we learn calculus? You’re on your own for that one.

Have an end product.

Much like giving the why, having an end product will shift that work from assignment to project. A young child would much rather produce something than do busywork. I loved watching my child do a non-traditional book report last school year. They had to create a cereal box that was themed around a book. The ingredients were the characters and the plot, the game on the back of the box explained the conflict and resolution, and the nutritional value was their review of the book. Genius!

Add humor.

The reason emotional energy sparks engagement is that it creates a connection between the child and his environment, teacher, tutor, or classmates. One of the best ways to do that is with humor. Yep, that silly cat poster actually serves a purpose! Use Madlibs to practice parts of speech and don’t be afraid to crack a smile when you quiz them on inert versus noble gases.

If you’d like to read the full article from iMom, you can click here!