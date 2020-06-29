5 Traits Of A Trustworthy Leader

Are you trustworthy? Being trustworthy is one of the qualities of a good leader. There are traits someone needs to have in order to be trustworthy. Trustworthy traits are internal qualities that form the bedrock of our character. Regardless of the situation or circumstances, these traits are simply a part of who we are.

1. Competence

To succeed in any endeavor, we have to know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. That doesn’t mean we have to have all of the answers, but it does mean we must have a solid foundation of skill, ability, and knowledge.

2. Integrity

Integrity is one of the building blocks—if not the cornerstone—of any leader’s success. Especially leaders who desire to add value to the lives of those they lead. Leadership skills must be built on a proper foundation.

3. Security

Trustworthy leaders need to exhibit confidence, not false bravado, but an inner sense of security—the kind of confidence that doesn’t need to be surrounded by yes-men or people trying to curry favor.

4. Authenticity

To be approachable and secure, to be trustworthy and loyal, you can’t be a phony. Above all, leaders must be genuine.

5. Humility

In his book ‘Good To Great’, Jim Collins states, “Level 5 leaders channel their ego needs away from themselves and into the larger goal of building a great company. It’s not that Level 5 leaders have no ego or self-interest. Indeed, they are incredibly ambitious, but their ambition is first and foremost for the institution, not themselves.” This is what leading with humility looks like. \

This article was written by the great coach Tony Dungy and if you’d like to read the full article, you can click here!