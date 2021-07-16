5 Types Of People That You Need To Surround Yourself With

How often do we consider which types of people we want around us? There are good reasons to be intentional about the other adults in your life so here are 4 types of people you should surround yourself with.

1. The Dreamer

Dreamers can open your eyes to something you may not otherwise see. I have a friend who’s an assistant coach in the NBA. He once dreamed of being in the NBA. Watching that dream come true has inspired me. When we allow ourselves to dream and be around dreamers, it gives us the freedom to think about the future in new and exciting ways. The balance here is to let yourself dream but not become consumed in something you may never achieve. Placing ourselves around adults who have worked hard and made their dreams come true is a powerful tool.

2. The Fixer

Having friends who can fix stuff has two benefits. One, they can help you fix what’s broken. Two, they can help you learn new skills. Find someone who is patient enough teach while they are fixing along the way. The reason I know how to trim hedges is because when I was a kid, one of my dad’s friends asked me to help him do some landscaping. He patiently showed me how to shape up hedges like a pro. Surround yourselves with people who are skilled and willing to share their skills.

3. The Encourager

I often find myself intentionally encouraging my friends’ kids. As an encourager, I genuinely want to encourage great things I see in people—especially in my kids and their friends. It’s fun to brag about how awesome kids are in front of their parents. One day, while my kids were playing at the park, a few of the boys were not getting along. I watched one of them reconcile the situation. I went over to the boy who was the peacemaker and complimented him for his great work in resolving the conflict. Then, I told his dad about his ability to help everyone get along. Both he and his dad were encouraged. I want to surround myself with other adults who’ll do that for me as well—encouraging adults who see traits in me that I might miss.

4. The Storyteller

Typically, the storyteller is a little older and more experienced. Storytelling is one of the most powerful ways we share life and pass on legacies. I’ve made it a point to ask that all my kids’ grandparents and church “grandparents” share stories of past experiences. It’s a joy to hear my kids retell the stories they heard from long ago about how things used to be. This gives me a wider perspective of the world and an appreciation for what they have. Want an easy win? Go to an event for seniors and mingle among wise adults full of stories.

5. The Trailblazer

A trailblazer is a pioneer, a leader, someone who is first in their area of expertise. They point the way, take risks, and change the way we think of doing things. They have a vision for the future, and they have a determination to overcome barriers and obstacles.

