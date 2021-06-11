5 Ways That You Can Effectively Share Your Faith At Work

Like many other people, you might spend most of your waking hours at work. And you’ve likely built ongoing relationships with your coworkers, customers, and others in your organization. But the prospect of sharing your faith there could seem daunting. After all, the wrong approach to evangelism could land you in trouble in the workplace.

Yet all around you at work, people are looking for spiritual answers. And it’s no accident that God has placed you in your particular job, alongside them. God wants you to share your faith at work as He gives you opportunities, and He will help you do it.

Here are some ways you can naturally and effectively share your faith with people you interact with at work:

1. Be Absolutely Incredible at What You Do

Build a reputation as a person who works with purpose, creativity, kindness, and encouragement. Then, when you get to share the gospel, people will see how you reflect the character of your King.

Practically, you can hold up your workplace challenges to the light of the gospel and think deeply about how you can approach them “as working for the Lord” (Colossians 3:23).

Would Jesus have you cut corners on that project? Would he have you defraud that client by doing that job on the cheap? Would he have you rip into your employees when they make mistakes? Would he have you pout all throughout the day in a spirit of resentment and anger?

No. He’d have you confront your challenges with faith that, ultimately, they’re all coming from his hand. If we as Christians don’t even live (and work) like we believe in Christ, how can we expect non-believers to do the same?

The Apostle Paul reminds us to “shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of life” (Philippians 2:16). When we work unto the Lord and shine in our workplace by having an incredible work ethic , a high standard of quality of work output, and a strong priority on how we treat others , we display the gospel to those who are watching us.

2. Refuse to Participate in Office Gossip

It’s inevitable. When we work in close proximity to others, we get under each other’s’ skin and then we complain about each other. By refusing to join in, you make a statement. When someone tries to talk about another coworker, try diffusing it this way:

Instead of feeding the gossip, focus on the issue. Did a coworker get treated unfairly at a meeting? Ask how it made your coworker feel and then address the feelings. Is the boss giving your coworker an unfair amount of work? Offer to help. Don’t shame someone for gossiping or complaining. Simply steer the conversation in a different direction. Your coworkers will not receive the gospel from you if they feel like you are judging them.

3. View work as your mission field.

Sometimes, as people grow closer to Christ, they want to leave the work force and join a ministry, but God needs his people in the field. Right before Jesus ascended to heaven, he told his disciples to go and be his ambassadors in the world. Our best opportunity to do this is at work.

An ambassador in the United States is defined as, “the President’s highest-ranking representative to a specific nation or international organization abroad.”[1] That means you are more than an ordinary employee. You are God’s highest-ranking representative to the circle of influence he has entrusted to you. Your job is to be the visible image of Christ to your fellow co-workers.

4. Focus on a Few

It is a noble thing to go to work desiring to transform your office for Christ. It is a realistic thing to start small. Jesus chose twelve men to travel with and three as his inner circle. Likewise, set some realistic expectations for yourself. Who are the one or two people you can start with?

So how do we do this? By building deep relationships and proving yourself trustworthy. Young Life ministries has a saying: We need to earn the right to be heard. Once we prove ourselves to be good friends, our coworkers will listen to us and consider what we have to say.

5. Expect God to Move

If God is sovereign, and we argue that he is, you can trust that you are where you are for a reason. At the moment we believe in Jesus, God gives each one of us spiritual gifts. Maybe you have the gift of encouraging, or generosity, or mercy, or teaching, or leading. God gave you these gifts for the purpose of expanding his kingdom and leading people to Christ.

And not only does God give you gifts, but he gives you a spere of influence in which to use them. Your place of work is part of your sphere of influence, and God has you there on purpose. So pray every day that God will give you a chance to use your gifts for his kingdom purposes, and pray knowing that God will use you.