5 Ways That You Can Excel As A Leader In 2021

Whether you believe it or not, in some way or another in your life, you are a leader! Whether you are a parent, a boss, a manager, or simply a leader in your faith, you lead in some regard. That’s why we decided to highlight 5 qualities that leaders as well as normal people can aim for in order to not only improve their own life, but lift up the lives of others.

1. Care about your people.

Care about your people more than the results, and they will do everything that they humanly can to make your business work. They give life and without them, you have nothing.

2. Value your employees’ whole being.

I have found that the best leaders value the whole person — their emotional, mental, physical, and even spiritual well-being — to achieve outstanding outcomes. The evidence overwhelmingly asserts that a more humane and human-centered approach to leadership will produce great results.

3. Lead with empathy.

An empathetic leader is important in keeping people engaged. Empathetic leadership involves investing in the individual contributors in your life and listening and acting on their needs needs. However, if you are not trained to understand how to recognize and respond to these needs, it can negatively impact people’s engagement.

4. Gain perspective.

As a leader in the C-suite, it may be hard to know the intimate details of the turmoil in the trenches. Rather than rain down fear and control over people, get perspective. Take a step back from your normal activities, listen to many voices, and seek understanding of both sides. Use your reflection time to describe what is going on in your life and how it is affecting how things are done. Then brainstorm how you can use openness, transparency, collaboration, and focus on the things that matter to bring people together and rise above the toxic division.

5. Be there to offer support and help.

It is up to leaders to help remove the roadblocks that keep the people you’re leading from running on all cylinders. Before putting the blame on low performers, take into account the insurmountable stress and anxiety employees have felt stemming from the pandemic, economic uncertainty, social unrest, and our country’s future. A recent study found that 53 percent of American adults reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted by worry and stress related to Covid-19. Mental health will be serious business even as vaccines are rolled out post-pandemic. If you haven’t done enough as a leader to address mental health problems, it’s time to step up and do something about it.

