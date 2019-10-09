5 Ways To Get In Front Of The Holiday Bulge

We are already so close to the 2019 Holiday Season! Thanksgiving, Christmas, and before you know it, it’ll be New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day of 2020!

Most people will completely sabotage their health and weight loss goals throughout this 3-month holiday season.

They will wait until January 1st to move forward in creating their most vibrant self. They will have lots of extra pounds to lose as the New Year gets under way. They will feel heavy and uncomfortable in their clothes. They will wonder why, oh why, did they let things get so out of control?

But, not you!

We want to share 5 simple behavior changes that will help you lose weight NOW, during the Holiday Season, so you are ready to greet 2020 with energy, vitality, and fewer pounds weighing you down.

If you’d like to get our Health & Wellness expert Casey Sollocks guide to “5 Simple Habit Changes To Lose Weight”, click here!