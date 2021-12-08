5 Ways To Go Deeper This Christmas

Often during the weeks leading up to Christmas, we can get so caught up in the practices of shopping and decorating that we forget to reflect and connect one what the holiday is really about. We can be so rushed that we miss the very moments that we’ve been anticipating all year.
Here are 5 things that Proverbs 31 Ministries came up to help us have a more meaningful Christmas with those we love:
- Reach out to a friend you haven’t connected with in a while and catch up.
- Make something yummy and deliver it to your neighbors.
- Write a prayer to God and tell Him all that you’re thankful for.
- Count as many blessings as you can currently see around you.
- Find a new favorite candle and buy one for a friend.