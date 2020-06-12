5 Ways To Pray For Your Husband

There’s power in the covenant you have with God, and one of the most beautiful aspects of that covenant is the ability to pray. That’s why it’s vital that we not only come to God for our needs but for the needs of others, especially our husbands.

1. He Will Love God With All His Heart

“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.” – Mark 12:30

One day, Jesus was asked which of the commandments was the greatest. He gave a very simple answer: “Love God.” Interestingly, He didn’t say, “serve” God or even obey God. God’s first call is to a love relationship. Jesus then adds, “with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength.” A love that begins in our heart works in our mind and shows itself in our actions.

Many Christians are willing to go to church, read their Bible, even give some to the church, but they are unwilling to love Christ with all they are. Jesus was saying that if we are going to love God, we have to love Him with all of our being. Loving God is more than an emotion or even an action, like going to church or helping others. Loving God is placing Him at the center of all that we are.

God is calling your husband to love Him with all his heart. To become a man who is fully devoted to Christ. The world is desperate to see men who are totally and completely in love with Christ. Our nation, churches, and families need men who love God with all their heart.

Today, as you pray for your husband, pray he grows in his love relationship with Christ, so that he loves Him with all that he is.

2. Put His Trust in the Lord

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:5-6 (NASB)

Wouldn’t it be great to have a heavenly GPS that could give you direction and guidance throughout the day? As we place our trust in the Lord, He promises to do exactly that.

Every day we have a choice. We can trust in our strength, wisdom, and power; or we can put our trust in the Lord. To trust in the Lord is to put our total confidence and hope in Him. To trust in the Lord is to seek out God’s plan and path for our life every today. This verse makes it very clear; I can either put my trust in God or trust in myself. When I trust in my wisdom, I often find life’s path filled with detours, distractions, tall hills, and wrong turns.

This verse promises that He will make our paths “straight.” To make your path straight means to make it clear. A straight path is easy to follow, and a shorter distance than the path that curves right and left. A straight path is a path without obstacles or detours. A path that is level and not full of steep hills and valleys.

Men have a hard time trusting in anyone but themselves. As you pray for your husband, pray he will grow in his trust of the Lord. Pray that he will put all of his confidence in God. Pray that he will look to God for leadership every moment of the day and not trust his wisdom or strength. Ask God to bless him by making his way clear, straight, and productive.

3. Fill Him With Courage

“Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the LORD your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.” – Deuteronomy 31:6 (ESV)

When Joshua took over the leadership of the Children of Israel, it was a daunting task. Moses, the most respected leader in history, had stepped down, and now the second in command was about to step into his shoes. Imagine the fear and insecurity Joshua must have felt? How do you follow the man who freed the people from the slavery of Egypt, parted the Red Sea, and fed the people with manna?

Your husband faces challenges and problems that make him want to run and hide. He may feel insecure or inadequate for the tasks he has to accomplish. But he can be courageous if he remembers what Joshua knew. It is not his strength, but God’s strength in him. It is not the man but the God behind the man. The man of God can walk in courage and strength because he knows that God is with him. He does not face today’s challenges alone.

Living with courage doesn’t mean living without fear. It means facing your fear and trusting God to bring you through.

As you pray for your husband today, pray he walks with courage. He can be courageous because He knows that God is with him and will never leave him. He does not need fear when the God of the universe is on his side. He can be courageous, not because of his strength, but because God is fighting the battles for him.

4. Be a Man of Prayer

“The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much. Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the earth for three years and six months. Then he prayed again, and the sky poured rain and the earth produced its fruit.” – James 5:16-18 (NASB)

The Christian life is centered around prayer. Prayer is the most powerful and least used resource in the Christian’s life. A recent survey revealed that the average Christian spends between 3 and 7 minutes a day in prayer.

You don’t have to be a Super-Christian for God to answer your prayers. We often think the great characters of the Bible were special, or extraordinary men. This verse says that Elijah, one of the greatest prophets of the Old Testament was a regular man.

What would change in our prayer life if we truly believed in the power of prayer? Too often our weak faith produces weak praying. We lift up little prayers to a little God because our faith is weak.

God is calling your husband to be a man of prayer. A man who takes hold of God and won’t let go. A man who not only spends time with God in prayer but sees God answer his prayer.

When men pray, God shows up, and when God shows up, things begin to happen.

As you pray for your husband, pray God births in him a deep passion for prayer. Let him see that God answers the prayers of regular people. Pray that he will take the time to pour out his heart to God, look to Him for guidance, and stand in faith for what he has asked.

5. Give Him a Forgiving Heart

“And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.” – Mark 11:25 (ESV)

One of the greatest skills we can master is that of forgiveness. The person who never learns to forgive will soon find themselves weighed down with so much hurt they can hardly function. Lack of forgiveness creates so much stress in our lives.

Jesus knew the secret to live free is to forgive freely. People are going to hurt you. From those you work with to those you go to church with, someone is going to offend, cheat, or stab you in the back. You can either carry that hurt or learn to forgive.

Jesus tells us that our lack of forgiving others limits the effectiveness of our prayers. Freely forgiving others is not something that comes easy. Only the power of Christ living in us can empower us to forgive.

Before you pray for your husband today, is there something you need to forgive him for? Is there a hurt or offense you are still carrying around? Before you pray for him, maybe you need to forgive him first.

Business can be a savage place at times. People are going to hurt your husband. As you pray for Donald today, ask God to help him have a forgiving heart. Pray he will be a man who doesn’t hold hurt but releases forgiveness freely. Pray he will draw upon the power of Christ in him to release forgiveness to anyone who might have hurt, taken advantage, or offended him as asked.