5 Ways To Pray For Your Wife

With all this time at home, it can be easy to overlook the most important people in our lives. That’s why it’s crucial that we take much needed time to not only pray for this world, but also our spouse. Specifically, if you’re a husband, here are ways that you can pray for your wife!

Thank God for the gift she is to you. Fathers can give their sons an inheritance of houses and wealth, but only the LORD can give an understanding wife. Proverbs 19:14 There is something special about growing old with someone. If you are struggling in your marriage, as you come to God and allow Him to work in your marriage, you will find that He can take the mistakes you have made and turn them into His gift to you. Thank God for that gift, ask for His assistance to help you not take her for granted, and thank Him for bringing you together, and help you to draw closer to Him – AND to each other.

Ask God to fill her with Joy! Now may the God of hope fill you with joy and peace as you believe in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13 Joy is the confident expression that God is in control. Joy has more to do with our inner heart than with our outer circumstances. The source of our joy is not our situation, but our relationship with God. Pray that joy and peace overflow in her life as she puts her trust in Christ. Pray that she doesn’t look at her circumstances but looks to God for her joy.

Ask God to fill her with wisdom! There is a difference between knowledge (knowing facts and skills) and wisdom (how to live, what to do with that knowledge) and God promises that if we need wisdom – all we have to do is ask. How come we don’t take advantage of that more often? Ask God to place a hunger in your wife’s heart for the wisdom that only He can give, and as she walks in that wisdom, let her experience new levels of blessing and success.

Lord, help her to know Your grace is enough! 2 Corinthians 12:9 tells us, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness. God never promised us that we would be immune to problems in this life. What He did promise is that He cares and that His grace is enough for whatever we go through. It was His grace that loved us before we loved Him. It was His grace that went to the cross for us. That same grace that made her His child is available at any time for her deepest need!

Lord, help her to cast ALL her cares on you! 1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all your cares on Him, because He cares about you.” We all have anxieties, worries, and fears that we carry around – which adds stress to our lives. And, we have a choice, we can continue to carry these cares/burdens – or, turn them over to God. Not easy! But, that’s why we need to lift our wives up in prayer each day. Lord, help her to remember just how much you love her, and help her to walk in freedom today.