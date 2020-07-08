5 Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System Against COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases rise and it becomes more and more uncertain of when things will return to normalcy, we felt it would be important during this time to share how we can take care of our bodies to strengthen our immune system against this virus.

Reduce Stress: When you’re stressed out your body produces stress hormones that negatively affect your immune system. Sleep Whenever You’re Tired: Many of us walk around this world in a state of constant exhaustion. But every time we stay awake when our bodies want us to sleep, we increase stress and hurt our immunity. Consume Immunity-Boosting Vitamins: To support your immune system, you can eat immunity supporting foods like citrus fruits (grapefruit, oranges, lemons, limes), garlic, broccoli and spinach. If your immune system is already weak or you’re already feeling a bit under the weather, it can also be helpful to add key vitamins and minerals that may be depleted, such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, and Zinc. Reduce Inflammation: You’ve most likely experienced inflammation from a sprained ankle or a bug bite, but did you know food can have pro-inflammatory properties? Sugar, processed meat, and vegetable oils tend to be inflammatory foods. And when your immune system is busy dealing with processing these things, it can leave other problems in your body unaddressed. That’s why it can be really helpful to remove these inflammatory foods if we want a healthy immune system. Exercise, But Not Too Much: Exercise can be one of the best things to do to boost immunity. But you have to be careful because too much exercise can actually do the opposite and stress your body, and as we covered, stress doesn’t do your immune system any favors.

If you’d like to read the entire article from Texas Health Resources, you can click here!