I praise God because 50 years ago, He prompted me to follow Him. The next Sunday, which was March 4, 1973, I was baptized and took the Lord’s Supper for the first time.

My parents had taken me to church every Sunday since I was less than 1 month old. I learned that God was a loving Father, with a beautiful home called heaven, but only those who admit they have done wrong, and ask for His forgiveness can go there.

At home one day when I was 8 and my sister was 10, she told Mom she wanted to accept Christ. In that moment, I realized I was ready to accept Him also.

My dad talked with her alone first, then he and I sat together on my bed . We read some verses. He asked me questions to make sure I understood the decision I was making. We said a prayer together, and I became a child of God.

Later, I learned that choosing Christ included a personal relationship with Him during my time on earth, not just the promise of a wonderful eternal home. I depend on His grace now more than ever.