55 yr young female NEEDS HELP! PLEASE

Hello Everyone! I will try to be as brief as possible. I am 55 yr young single female with no relatives; all alone in this world. It’s been hard. Here’s where I’m at: I need help to get my April rent paid. My landlord is not a forgiving person. I have been unemployed since Dec 8,2018. I have run through my savings, unemployment, anything to keep my head above water. I have just recently taken a job as a pizza delivery driver. It’s all I can find. I have sent literally 100’s of resumes out and nothing. Along with April rent I NEED A JOB AND WANT TO WORK!! I’ve prayed and prayed. But I heard on the radio last week that you guys all banded together to help another person and I was hoping this wonderful and powerful community could help me also. Thank you so very much! my #214.717.8866 and I am in Seagoville. God bless you all!!

