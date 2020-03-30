6 Ways The Coronavirus Will Change You For The Better

Times are tough. There is no question about that and with the fear that is being experienced by everyone, it can sometimes seem impossible to see how things will be after all of this. But our own Rebecca Carrell has put together 6 ways that the Coronavirus will change us for the better once this pandemic is all over.

1. You will stop taking your job for granted.

Unless you lived through the Great Depression, you have never lived through an economic meltdown like the one we are living through. Gen Xers and Millennials (again, not all, but many) have been able to change jobs like we change clothes, and because of that, we have not understood the privilege it is to have a steady paycheck with good benefits. On the other side of this, we will likely be far more grateful for our jobs.

2. We will have a deeper appreciation for face-to-face contact.

In a technology-driven world where a large portion of life happens online and on social media, we have taken real-life human contact for granted. This forced isolation will serve to deepen our appreciation for the flesh-and-blood friendships and relationships that God has given us.

3. We will be less inclined to waste.

Raise your hand if you’ve put a three-square limit on your toilet paper – am I right? The shock of combing through aisle after aisle of empty shelves at the grocery store reminds us how incredibly blessed we are to have food to choose from. On average, Americans waste 150-thousand TONS of food a day. That evens out to approximately a pound per person per day. Our grandparents who lived through the Great Depression understood this very well.

4. You will be more resourceful.

I’ve loved watching social media posts about making bread, meals from scratch, making surgical masks, and all sorts of other kinds of do-it-yourself projects. Our grandparents’ parents had a fraction of what we have always had access to, and they not only survived, but thrived.

5. Your pain threshold will go up.

Once you’ve lived through a catastrophic event and you see that it wasn’t your undoing, things that might’ve been great problems at one time will pale in comparison. Why? Because once you’ve gone through it and lived to tell about it. James wrote, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, when you go through many trials of any kind because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” (James 1:2-4)

6. You will have more appreciation for God’s gracious gifts.

Ask anyone who has survived a traumatic accident or a cancer diagnosis—when you stare your mortality in the face, the little things in life mean a great deal more. Walks outside, the birds singing in the trees, the sounds of children playing outside—all the little signs of life we take for granted—we suddenly see as precious and irreplaceable.