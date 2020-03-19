6-Year-Old Girl Teaches Bible Verse To Brother To Calm His Fear Of Coronavirus

At a time when many people’s faith is being shaken with pestilences sweeping the world, one Minnesota mom’s story of choosing faith over fear in these times of the COVID-19 outbreak is captivating the hearts of many.

Sheletta Brundidge, a comedian and mom-of-four shared a video of her 6-year-old daughter teaching her brother a Bible verse to fight the fear he experienced after seeing the news about COVID-19.

From the mouths of children… https://t.co/4kxumvkcay — John Helmberger (@JohnHelmberger) March 18, 2020

Sheletta said, “My son Brandon has crippling anxiety because of his autism diagnosis,” she said, “We watch the news every day and he was watching it and was taking in all the fear and panic…it just made him so scared.”

His big sister, Cameron, stood up with him and as they faced each other, she made Brandon, 7, repeat “But God did not give me a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind.” Her mom says she prays for everybody and remembered the verse, 2 Timothy 1:7, after learning it at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis.

“For the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power, love, and of a sound mind.” – 2 Timothy 1:7

Sheletta later commented “While the world is stocking up on toilet paper and mayonnaise, jars of pickles and bottled water,” Brundidge said with a laugh, “She realized — at 6 years old — that it was only his faith that was going to get him through this.”

If you’d like to read the full story from Faithpot, you can click here!