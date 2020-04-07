60 Seconds In The Word With Rebecca Carrell: Psalm 13

If you’re anything like us, you are probably asking yourself, “How long will this go on?”

Well, guess what? You and I are not the only ones who have ever felt this way. I was just reading my Bible this morning and Psalm 13 is this short, little powerful song that is just six verses long:

“How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever?

How long will you hide your face from me?

2 How long must I wrestle with my thoughts

and day after day have sorrow in my heart?

How long will my enemy triumph over me?

3 Look on me and answer, Lord my God.

Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep in death,

4 and my enemy will say, “I have overcome him,”

and my foes will rejoice when I fall.

5 But I trust in your unfailing love;

my heart rejoices in your salvation.

6 I will sing the Lord’s praise,

for he has been good to me.”

I love that second verse: “How long must I wrestle with my thoughts” because it reminds me that the bigger battle going on right now and yes, at this moment I’m stuck at home just like you are. Not to mention that I’m having some symptoms that are making me a little bit concerned, but my biggest battle is the battle going on in my mind.

When you read the Psalms and you read them carefully, you’re going to notice a little pattern in a lot of them. The Psalmist will start out with this cry, which in Bible terms, they call it a lament where they are just weeping and crying out to the Lord and asking questions like “how long Oh, Lord”. But inevitably, by the end of the Psalm, listen to what David says, “but I will trust in your unfailing love. My heart rejoices in your salvation, I will sing to the Lord, for He has been good to me.”

One of the things that happens when we cry out honestly to the Lord is that by being honest and authentic and just letting him see that raw vulnerability, we see God enter and begin to minister at that moment. You’ll see in just about every single song, in fact, every song but one, the Psalm starts out crying and lamenting, but by the end, they’re rejoicing. So I just want to remind you today that you won’t wrestle with your thoughts forever and we will not be going through this forever. The way it is today is not the way it’s going to be forever.