60 Seconds In The Word With Rebecca Carrell: Psalm 84:1-2

Psalm 84: 1-2 says, “How lovely is your dwelling place, Lord Almighty! My soul yearns, even faints, for the courts of the Lord; my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God.”

I woke up yesterday morning and these verses came to mind because I had a massive mountaintop experience this past weekend at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference. After another year of it had passed by, I woke up feeling depressed on Sunday morning because, on one hand, I had just had such a big mountaintop experience. However, on the other hand, everything I have ever looked forward to in my life like I look forward to at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference, It comes and goes but it doesn’t quite get you there. Does that make sense?

We want the women to leave with a longing for more and I always leave with longing with more. The reason is verse two of Psalm 84 nails it, “my soul yearns, even faints for the courts of the Lord, my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God. That reminds me that what I really need is not a conference. It’s not another speaking engagement. It’s to live in the presence of the Lord for all eternity. That’s what I was created to do. That’s what you were created to do. So today, I want you to think about the thing that you’re longing for because God has made us with a longing and we can be comforted that we are never without a longing. We are never without a yearning in our soul because we were marked for it.

The thing that you’re longing for is really only pointing you to the thing that you’re really longing for. That’s why the new phone, the new boyfriend, the new job, or the bigger paycheck will never quite meet that need. Sometimes when you get it, you find yourself even a little let down because that thing you thought would make you okay failed to make you okay. It’s because you weren’t designed to be saved by that same or fulfilled by that thing. Your soul yearns, even faints for the presence of the Lord. That’s what your heart and your flesh are really crying out for. The good news is that we love and serve a God who gives his spirit without measure until we can finally, fully, freely, forever rejoice in his presence.