60 Seconds In The Word With Rebecca Carrell: Psalm 94:19

Psalm 94:19 says, “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.”

I love this verse for so many reasons. Number one: it tells us that anxiety is normal. You don’t have to feel guilty. Anxiety is normal in a broken world, but God has an answer for the anxiety and that is His consolation. One of the titles given to the Holy Spirit in the New Testament is ‘comforter’ and the word that comes from His paráklētos which is a Greek word that means to call to one’s side or to walk beside and to comfort.

One of the primary ministries of the Holy Spirit is to comfort you in the midst of your anxiety. Scripture also says “cast all your cares upon Him because He cares for you (1 Peter 5:7).” I just love the notion that even your little anxieties which must look so small to the creator of the universe still being cared for deeply by Him because He sends His Spirit to guide you and lead you but also to comfort you and pull you close to His side.