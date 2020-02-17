60 Seconds In The Word With Rebecca Carrell: Psalms 91:1

Psalm 91:1 says, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence.”

I want to draw your attention to that word ‘shadow’ as it says we will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. You see, we live in an out-front world that tells you you have to build a platform. You have to be somebody, you have to do something, you’ve got to be excellent, and you’ve got to be the greatest. However, God says: No, your rest is in my shadow. I love that because I’ve found that to be true in my life and you probably have felt the same. John the Baptist said, “He must become greater, I must become less.” (John 3:30) So we actually find our identity when we seek the shadow of God and because of that, the pressure is off.

You don’t have to be somebody because God says you are somebody. You don’t have to do something great because God is great and he is doing something in you when you submit to Him. So that soul rest that you’re looking for isn’t going to come from the spotlight, it’s going to come from his shadow love. The world is always telling us we have to be the best, you’ve got to do the most, and you’ve got to do this. It says things like you need more letters behind your name, you need more of this and more of that, you need to read more books to do more of this. It’s just exhausting and God says rest. Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.