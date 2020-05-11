60 Seconds In The Word With Rebecca Carrell: Zephaniah 3:17

It’s only three little chapters long and you may have never read it. I’m talking about the book of Zephaniah which is a book of judgment on the whole earth and on God’s people. At the very end of this little book, just 53 verses long, one of the most comforting scriptures, I think, in the entire Bible is this:

“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” – Zephaniah 3:17

I love the notion that God is a singer because I think music is such a powerful spiritual connection for so many of us. We hear it all the time that when listeners share their stories with that that we at KCBI played the right song at the right time. Just remember this today, the Lord your God is with you and the mighty warrior who saves will take great delight in you in his love. He will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing.