If you’re a big fan of the song “Oceans” or “Touch the Sky” from Hillsong United, your are in for a treat. They had the amazing opportunity to perform live on the Today Show this morning. Have to admit, I’m thankful for technology so we don’t miss anything. It is so awesome how God shows up in powerful ways too.
7/16/17 Hillsong United on The Today Show!June 16, 2017
